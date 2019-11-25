Logo Mockup - Cutout

Showcase your brand with a refined, photoreal logo mockup. This minimal 3D animation features an elegant cutout/deboss effect, soft lighting, and depth of field for a realistic, tactile feel. A gentle camera drift reveals your mark and a clean tagline for a polished finish—perfect for intros and outros across corporate, creative, and professional content. Easily adjust background and cutout tones, edge highlights, shadows, and text styling to match your identity. If you want a premium yet understated logo animation that feels tangible and modern, this template delivers.