Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Logo Mockup - Cutout - Original - Poster image

Logo Mockup - Cutout

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Photorealistic
3D motion graphics
645exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a refined, photoreal logo mockup. This minimal 3D animation features an elegant cutout/deboss effect, soft lighting, and depth of field for a realistic, tactile feel. A gentle camera drift reveals your mark and a clean tagline for a polished finish—perfect for intros and outros across corporate, creative, and professional content. Easily adjust background and cutout tones, edge highlights, shadows, and text styling to match your identity. If you want a premium yet understated logo animation that feels tangible and modern, this template delivers.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us