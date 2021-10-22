Search Bar & Results

Showcase your brand with a clean, modern logo animation built around a familiar search-bar UI. This minimal intro/outro features a smooth typewriter effect for the query, stacked result cards, and a refined logo reveal accented by subtle lens flares. A soft gradient background and rounded-rectangle panels keep the focus on your message. Perfect for intros, outros, and quick promos where clarity and polish matter. Easily customize text, colors, fonts and logo to match your identity and let the concise, centered layout deliver a professional first impression.