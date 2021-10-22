Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Search Bar & Results - Original - Poster image

Search Bar & Results

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Web search
Outro
14Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a clean, modern logo animation built around a familiar search-bar UI. This minimal intro/outro features a smooth typewriter effect for the query, stacked result cards, and a refined logo reveal accented by subtle lens flares. A soft gradient background and rounded-rectangle panels keep the focus on your message. Perfect for intros, outros, and quick promos where clarity and polish matter. Easily customize text, colors, fonts and logo to match your identity and let the concise, centered layout deliver a professional first impression.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us