Glitch Logo Opener

Give your brand a sharp, digital edge with a high-energy glitch logo reveal. This template blends TV-style color bars, scanning lines, and channel shifts to assemble your mark at the center of a dark, modern backdrop. Swap in your logo, edit the tagline or website, and fine-tune the palette and font to match your identity. Ideal for intros, outros, promos, tech content, gaming, and stream branding, it delivers a striking, minimal composition with neon glow accents. Clean, fast, and memorable—get a professional logo animation in minutes.