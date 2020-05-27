Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Glitch Logo Opener - Original - Poster image

Glitch Logo Opener

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Glitch artifacts
Outro
235exports
rating
Give your brand a sharp, digital edge with a high-energy glitch logo reveal. This template blends TV-style color bars, scanning lines, and channel shifts to assemble your mark at the center of a dark, modern backdrop. Swap in your logo, edit the tagline or website, and fine-tune the palette and font to match your identity. Ideal for intros, outros, promos, tech content, gaming, and stream branding, it delivers a striking, minimal composition with neon glow accents. Clean, fast, and memorable—get a professional logo animation in minutes.
Be_Studio profile image
Be_Studio
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Be_Studio
Glitch Opener
By babayaga
Edit
00:08
Glitch Opener Original theme video
Glitch Reveal
By alex.tantsura
Edit
00:08
Glitch Reveal Colors 1 theme video
Elegant Glicth Opener
By motionaceh
Edit
00:07
Elegant Glicth Opener Original theme video
Minimal Glitch Reveal
By Moysher
Edit
00:06
Minimal Glitch Reveal Original theme video
Tech Glitch Reveal
By Romabox
Edit
2K
00:10
Tech Glitch Reveal Original theme video
Distorted Glitch Reveal
By TippyTop
Edit
4K
00:06
Distorted Glitch Reveal Original theme video
Digital Glitch Distortion
By d3luxxxe
Edit
00:09
Digital Glitch Distortion Original theme video
Glitch Logo Reveal
By Shoeeb
Edit
4K
00:07
Glitch Logo Reveal Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us