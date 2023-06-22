Particle Impact

Make an entrance with a gritty, particle-driven logo intro. A 3D extruded mark slams onto a concrete backdrop as dust, debris, and light rays amplify the impact. The moody, cinematic look and grunge textures suit intros and outros across sports, tech, gaming, and more. Easily drop in your logo, add a tagline, tweak colors and swap the soundtrack to match your brand. Fast, bold, and memorable—this template turns any identity into a powerful hit that sticks.