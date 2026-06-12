Fast Electric Reveal

Ignite your brand with a striking electric logo reveal. This energetic animation fires up with neon lightning, sweeping light trails, and subtle atmospheric particles before settling on your mark and tagline. Perfect as a bold intro or crisp outro, it’s designed to grab attention on social, YouTube, streams, and promos. Easily customize the logo, tagline, and color controls to match your brand identity. The polished glow, smoky depth, and high‑contrast look ensure maximum impact and legibility on any background. Deliver a powerful first impression in seconds—no advanced editing skills required.