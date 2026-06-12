Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fast Electric Logo - Original - Poster image

Fast Electric Reveal

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glow
Intro
Electricity
Outro
8exports
rating
Ignite your brand with a striking electric logo reveal. This energetic animation fires up with neon lightning, sweeping light trails, and subtle atmospheric particles before settling on your mark and tagline. Perfect as a bold intro or crisp outro, it’s designed to grab attention on social, YouTube, streams, and promos. Easily customize the logo, tagline, and color controls to match your brand identity. The polished glow, smoky depth, and high‑contrast look ensure maximum impact and legibility on any background. Deliver a powerful first impression in seconds—no advanced editing skills required.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us