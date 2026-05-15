Prism Surge

Showcase your brand with a cinematic dark logo reveal. This minimalist, light‑driven animation uses glowing rays, lens flares, and refined motion to build suspense before landing on a bold central mark and tagline. Easily customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to match your identity. Ideal for YouTube intros, outros, stream branding, promos, and professional openers, it delivers high contrast, elegant polish, and unforgettable impact in seconds.