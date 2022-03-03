Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Cassette Music Visualizer - Original - Poster image

Cassette Music Visualizer

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Retro
Cassette
Flat design
10.7Kexports
rating
Bring your music to life with a bold retro cassette visualizer. This 2D flat design reacts to your audio with a dynamic spectrum, beat-driven motion, and a clean song timer. Add artist and track titles, drop in your logo, and fine-tune colors and frequency settings to fit any genre. The centered cassette motif and vibrant palette deliver instant nostalgia while staying modern and crisp. Perfect for YouTube uploads, promos, and background visuals for streams or events. Upload your track, personalize the look, and create an engaging, audio-reactive experience in minutes.
EnjoystX profile image
EnjoystX
Edit
Similar templates
Best of EnjoystX
Cassette
By mocarg
Edit
Cassette Original theme video
Cassette Player Visualizer
By tarazz
Edit
2K
Cassette Player Visualizer Original theme video
Cassette Lyrics
By Shoeeb
Edit
2K
Cassette Lyrics Originall theme video
Pixel Player
By tarazz
Edit
2K
Pixel Player Original theme video
Tape Groove
By Moysher
Edit
2K
Tape Groove Original theme video
80s Resurrection
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
80s Resurrection Original theme video
Old Tape Lyrics
By MotionBank21
Edit
2K
Old Tape Lyrics Theme 1 theme video
Old Cassette Lyrics
By Shoeeb
Edit
2K
Old Cassette Lyrics Originall theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us