Cassette Music Visualizer

Bring your music to life with a bold retro cassette visualizer. This 2D flat design reacts to your audio with a dynamic spectrum, beat-driven motion, and a clean song timer. Add artist and track titles, drop in your logo, and fine-tune colors and frequency settings to fit any genre. The centered cassette motif and vibrant palette deliver instant nostalgia while staying modern and crisp. Perfect for YouTube uploads, promos, and background visuals for streams or events. Upload your track, personalize the look, and create an engaging, audio-reactive experience in minutes.