Flame Background

Ignite your projects with a cinematic fiery animated background. This atmospheric scene blends vivid flames, drifting smoke, and glowing embers to add warmth and intensity behind titles, logos, or footage. It’s ideal for intros, promos, streams, or any overlay needing energy and mood. Customize the flame color to match your brand or palette and let the smooth, fluid motion enhance your content without distraction. Designed to work beautifully across formats, this background provides a versatile, high-impact backdrop that elevates your visuals with heat, glow, and immersive ambiance.