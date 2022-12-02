Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Zombie Wars - Game Promo - Poster image

Zombie Wars

00:40 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 20 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Grunge
Promo
Military
Horror
3.6Kexports
rating
Build a hard‑hitting teaser with bold kinetic titles and gritty military visuals. This grunge-styled sequence mixes bullets, bombs, jet silhouettes, barbed wire and skull iconography with dramatic brush‑stroke reveals. Perfect for game, film, or historical promos, it delivers energetic, epic pacing and a dark red tritone palette. Customize headlines, switch motifs, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Use it as an intro or title sequence to hype releases, events, and updates with maximum impact.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us