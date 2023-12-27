Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Celebratory Countdown - Original - Poster image

Celebratory Countdown

00:19 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Countdown
3D motion graphics
Festive
Logo animation
New Year
1.6Kexports
rating
Kick off your celebration with a vibrant 3D countdown that flows from 10 to 1, then bursts into a dazzling logo reveal. Festive ornaments, shimmering particles and cinematic fireworks set an energetic holiday mood perfect for New Year or seasonal campaigns. Easily customize colors, the logo, and a tagline to match your brand. Smooth camera motion and glowing light accents keep attention from start to finish. Ideal as an intro or outro for livestreams, promos, and holiday announcements, this polished logo animation delivers instant excitement and a premium finish.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us