Youtube intro for cooking channel
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New Year Countdown - Original - Poster image

New Year Countdown

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Countdown
New Year
3D motion graphics
Logo animation
Luxury
9.6Kexports
rating
Count down to midnight in style. This elegant 3D logo animation features a classic gold clock, shimmering particles and a dramatic 10–1 sequence that explodes into fireworks, revealing your logo and titles. It’s a festive New Year countdown intro or outro with cinematic polish, luxury gold materials and glowing accents. Customize fonts, colors and audio to match your brand and event. Perfect for streams, parties, broadcasts and social posts when you want a premium, celebratory start.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us