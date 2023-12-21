Count down to midnight in style. This elegant 3D logo animation features a classic gold clock, shimmering particles and a dramatic 10–1 sequence that explodes into fireworks, revealing your logo and titles. It’s a festive New Year countdown intro or outro with cinematic polish, luxury gold materials and glowing accents. Customize fonts, colors and audio to match your brand and event. Perfect for streams, parties, broadcasts and social posts when you want a premium, celebratory start.