en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by S_WorX
26exports
15 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
25fps
1image
1text
1font
2audios
Celebrate the start of a new era with our EveTime template. Capture the festive spirit as your brand shines with a captivating New Year themed reveal. Whether as an electrifying opener or a standalone greeting, this video is ready to stun viewers and imprint your logo and tagline in their memories. Update with your own fonts and colors for that personal touch and get ready to roll with high-definition splendor.
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
By S_WorX
12s
4
4
8
Deck your brand with festive flair using our Holiday Cheer template. As animations sparkle and evoke a cozy, heartwarming atmosphere, your logo and text unveil themselves, spreading Christmas joy across every screen. This multipurpose template is perfect for adding a seasonal touch to your YouTube intros, social media posts, or any video project. Tailor your message with customizable fonts and colors to make a merry impression.
By S_WorX
10s
2
4
6
Experience the enchantment of the holidays with our stunning Christmas Night video template. Santa swoops across a snowy scene, drawing the eyes to your logo and custom text. Perfect for seasonal branding or greetings, this video captivates with its festive charm. Effortlessly insert your logo, tweak the text, select fonts, and play with colors for a cheery reveal that resonates with the holiday spirit.
By MissMotion
15s
6
4
11
Witness the wonder of the season with our mesmerizing Christmas Reveal. Watch as a sleigh and reindeer traverse a starlit sky, sprinkling magic over a winter wonderland. Your logo and message appear as gifts of joy, perfect for capturing the holiday spirit. Tailor the colors and text to your brand and create an unforgettable introduction to your seasonal content.
By S_WorX
14s
2
5
6
Shroud your message in the mystery of Halloween with our versatile Spooky Pumpkin template. This video cloaks your brand in the thematic elements of the season, allowing for a captivating visual experience. Easily add your logo and customized text, creating an otherworldly presence that's primed for the witching hour and ready to send shivers down the spine of your audience.
By Moysher
13s
9
3
15
Step into a winter wonderland where your brand takes center stage amidst a snowy forest scene. Our Christmas Cheer Unveil template transcends the ordinary, guiding viewers through a frosted path to uncover your logo, all wrapped in the spirit of Christmas. Perfect as a seasonal greeting or company intro, with customization options for your tagline, fonts, and colors, this video is your canvas for holiday magic.
By S_WorX
12s
5
3
7
Step into a winter wonderland with our magical Festive Night Unveil template, where Christmas trees shimmer under moonlight on a serene snowy landscape. Perfect for holiday messaging, it's a multipurpose template that lets you customize logo, tagline, fonts, and colors. Enchant viewers and send a seasonal greeting that resonates warmth and festive cheer!
By S_WorX
10s
3
3
15
Bring seasonal greetings to your audience with a heartfelt Winter Holidays Season reveal. Your brand gracefully emerges within a snowy scene, evoking the charm of the holidays. Perfect for joyful intros or adverts, customize this template with your unique logo, text, and colors, and deliver a message wrapped in winter's magic.
By S_WorX
13s
5
3
6
Add some festive flair to your brand this season with our Christmas Lights Greeting Reveal. Watch as your logo transforms into a mesmerizing holiday spectacle, sparkling with the joy of the season. Fully customizable, you can tweak fonts and colors to match your company's style. This ready-to-publish video is ideal for captivating your audience with the spirit of Christmas.
Menu
Templates
Solutions