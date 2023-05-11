Sales Badge 1

Elevate your promotions with a sleek, transparent sale badge that sits cleanly over any footage. This minimal, flat-design banner pairs bold typography with a vibrant gradient for instant visibility. It’s perfect for announcing offers, flash deals, or seasonal campaigns across ads, social posts, and product videos. Customize headline and supporting text, fine-tune brand colors, and drop it into your edit for a polished, professional look. Snappy slide-in motion and crisp line accents keep the message clear and impactful, helping your discounts stand out without clutter.