Sales Badge 2

Make your offers pop with a clean, modern sales badge overlay. This transparent call-out graphic features a bold, minimal, flat-design shield with a clear CTA area, ideal for promotions, discounts, and e-commerce campaigns. The smooth animation and centered layout keep attention on your message, while vibrant gradients and geometric lines elevate brand polish. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your identity and drop it over any footage. Perfect for ads, product launches, and price announcements when you need a professional promo badge that stands out.