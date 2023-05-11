Sales Badge 7

Give your promotions an instant lift with a clean, transparent sale badge overlay. This minimal, geometric motion title features a bold percentage and a neat label, framed by ribbon wings for standout clarity. Smooth, modern animation draws attention without distracting from your content. Tweak colors, text, and style to match any brand or campaign. Ideal for seasonal sales, flash deals, and highlight offers across ads, social posts, and product videos. Quick to customize and easy to overlay, it’s a practical tool for driving clicks and conversions.