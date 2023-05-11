Sales Badge 9
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
150exports
Make your promos pop with a clean, modern sale badge overlay. This minimal call-out graphic features bold typography and a vibrant gradient blob shape to spotlight discounts and offers. With a transparent background, it layers seamlessly over footage for e-commerce, ads, and social posts. Customize two text fields and fine-tune brand colors in seconds. Smooth motion and clear hierarchy keep your message front and center, helping you drive clicks and conversions fast.
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