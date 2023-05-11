Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sales Badge 3 - Original - Poster image

Sales Badge 3

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Call-out graphic
Sale
Minimal
Circle shape
Flat design
172exports
rating
Make your offers pop with a clean, modern sale badge overlay. This minimal, geometric design pairs bold typography with vibrant gradient accents inside a centered circular badge. It’s fully transparent for effortless placement over any video or image. Customize fonts, colors, and messaging to highlight discounts, special offers, or exclusive deals across ads, product promos, and social content. Fast entrance and exit animations keep your edits sharp and professional while focusing attention on the key message. Perfect for e‑commerce, campaigns, and seasonal promotions.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us