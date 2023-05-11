Sales Badge 3

Make your offers pop with a clean, modern sale badge overlay. This minimal, geometric design pairs bold typography with vibrant gradient accents inside a centered circular badge. It’s fully transparent for effortless placement over any video or image. Customize fonts, colors, and messaging to highlight discounts, special offers, or exclusive deals across ads, product promos, and social content. Fast entrance and exit animations keep your edits sharp and professional while focusing attention on the key message. Perfect for e‑commerce, campaigns, and seasonal promotions.