Sales Badge 5

Give your promos instant impact with a clean, modern sales badge overlay. This transparent, centered hexagon design features bold typography and a vibrant gradient to spotlight offers in product videos, ads, social posts, or storefront banners. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand. Smooth pop-in animation and a minimal geometric style ensure it works on any background without distraction. Perfect for e-commerce, campaign highlights, and limited-time deals, this versatile call-out graphic helps your message stand out and convert.