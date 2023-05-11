Sales Badge 6
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
130exports
Make your offers pop with a clean, transparent sale badge overlay. This minimal, flat-design element centers a bold discount headline, supporting label, and a clear call-to-action. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, then drop it over product shots or footage for instant polish. The smooth slide-in animation and vibrant gradient draw attention without clutter. Ideal for e‑commerce, social ads, and promotional videos where clarity and conversion matter.
Pack (9)
Similar templates
Best of hushahir