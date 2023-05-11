Sales Badge 8

Make your offers pop with a clean, modern sales badge overlay. This transparent call-out graphic features a bold circular emblem and a sleek ribbon banner for clear, high-impact messaging. The minimalist, geometric style and gradient color treatment keep it professional and eye-catching across any footage. Customize headline, subtext, fonts, and colors in moments to match your brand. Perfect for sales, discounts, product highlights, and e-commerce promos—place it anywhere on your video and let your message shine.