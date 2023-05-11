Sales Badge 4

Make your offer impossible to miss with a clean, minimal sale badge overlay. This transparent call-out graphic features a vibrant gradient blob and bold headline space, perfect for highlighting discounts, new arrivals, or limited-time deals. Customize text, colors, and typography to match your brand in seconds. Smooth, playful motion and a centered composition keep attention exactly where you need it—on your message. Ideal for product promos, social posts, and video ads, this versatile badge drops into any edit and boosts conversions with clarity and style.