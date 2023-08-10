Slideshow for my birthday party
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Hand Drawn Corporate Slides - Original - Poster image

Hand Drawn Corporate Slides

00:12 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 10 images · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Hand-drawn
Corporate
Torn paper
Slideshow
232exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a playful, hand-drawn corporate promo. This papercraft slideshow blends torn-paper reveals, sticker-style photo cutouts, and bold outlined titles over a textured paper backdrop. Swap in your own images, adjust colors, and tailor the messaging to fit your business or presentation. Clean, pastel duotone palettes and sketched icons create a friendly, modern vibe that’s perfect for intros, pitch openers, or quick product highlights. Finish with a clear call-to-action and optional social handles to drive engagement. Fast to edit and easy to brand, it’s a polished way to make your message stand out.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us