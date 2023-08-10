Hand Drawn Corporate Slides

Showcase your brand with a playful, hand-drawn corporate promo. This papercraft slideshow blends torn-paper reveals, sticker-style photo cutouts, and bold outlined titles over a textured paper backdrop. Swap in your own images, adjust colors, and tailor the messaging to fit your business or presentation. Clean, pastel duotone palettes and sketched icons create a friendly, modern vibe that’s perfect for intros, pitch openers, or quick product highlights. Finish with a clear call-to-action and optional social handles to drive engagement. Fast to edit and easy to brand, it’s a polished way to make your message stand out.