Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Story Product Sale - Original - Poster image

Story Product Sale

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 25 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Minimal
Promo
Sale
E-commerce
813exports
rating
Showcase your product with a sleek, vertical story promo built to convert. This minimal, elegant design features a bold call-to-action, a curved image mask for your product shot, and smooth motion that keeps focus on your offer. Perfect for e-commerce and sale campaigns, it’s easy to customize—swap your image, adjust colors, set headlines, and publish. Optimized for Instagram Stories, Reels, and other vertical placements, this template helps you launch polished ads that elevate your brand and drive clicks.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us