Story Product Sale

Showcase your product with a sleek, vertical story promo built to convert. This minimal, elegant design features a bold call-to-action, a curved image mask for your product shot, and smooth motion that keeps focus on your offer. Perfect for e-commerce and sale campaigns, it’s easy to customize—swap your image, adjust colors, set headlines, and publish. Optimized for Instagram Stories, Reels, and other vertical placements, this template helps you launch polished ads that elevate your brand and drive clicks.