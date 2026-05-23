Frame & Focus 1 - Square

Promote your next sale with a clean, square social promo designed to convert. This minimal, editorial layout spotlights your product image, bold headline, offer line, and a prominent CTA button. Smooth slide-ins and tasteful accents keep attention on the message while maintaining a premium look. Easily customize text fields, fonts, colors, and the product image to match your brand. Ideal for retail and e-commerce campaigns across social feeds and stories, this design delivers impact and clarity in seconds—perfect for seasonal offers, product spotlights, and quick announcements.