Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Steelheart Lyrics - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Steelheart Lyrics - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Music
3D motion graphics
Industrial
Heart shape
7exports
rating
Create striking vertical lyric videos with a photoreal 3D mechanical heart, rotating gear rings and a reflective floor. Timed subtitles sync to your audio while an audio‑reactive spectrum pulses with the beat. The industrial metallic look, smoke and light beams deliver moody atmosphere that reads beautifully on phones. Customize lyrics, track, colors, fonts and spectrum style to match any release. Perfect for singles, teasers and social uploads across platforms. A clean centered layout keeps words clear and engaging, making this a powerful music visualizer for modern vertical content.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us