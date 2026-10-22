Pipework Pulse

Turn your track into a cinematic steampunk spectacle. This 3D music visualizer features brass gears, glass tubes and neon‑lit pipes that pulse with your audio. A centered title block, progress bar and time readout keep listeners engaged, while electricity and subtle smoke amplify the industrial vibe. The scene is fully audio‑reactive and color‑customizable, ideal for releases, channels and labels seeking a premium, mechanical aesthetic. Deliver an immersive, dark‑neon showcase for any genre—just drop in your song and publish.