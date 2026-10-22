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Steampunk Power Machine Music Visualizer - Original - Poster image

Pipework Pulse

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Industrial
Music
Audio reactive
8exports
rating
Turn your track into a cinematic steampunk spectacle. This 3D music visualizer features brass gears, glass tubes and neon‑lit pipes that pulse with your audio. A centered title block, progress bar and time readout keep listeners engaged, while electricity and subtle smoke amplify the industrial vibe. The scene is fully audio‑reactive and color‑customizable, ideal for releases, channels and labels seeking a premium, mechanical aesthetic. Deliver an immersive, dark‑neon showcase for any genre—just drop in your song and publish.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us