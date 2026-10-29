Pipework Pulse - Post

Bring your track to life with a steampunk music visualizer. A 3D machine of gears, pipes and a glowing bulb pulses to your beat while your artist and title take center stage. Display an optional timecode and progress bar for precise playback cues. Customize fonts and glow colors to match your brand or genre. The audio‑reactive motion and symmetrical, centered layout ensure clear readability and strong impact for posts and promos. Perfect for full songs, teasers, or looping clips when you need a distinctive, engineered aesthetic that moves powerfully with the music.