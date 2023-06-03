Black Grunge Title 1

Bring raw, urban energy to your videos with a transparent grunge motion title. This design features distressed paper textures, bold typography, and rough decorative accents arranged in stacked banner panels. Fast, staggered builds and slide-in motion create punchy reveals that stand out over any background. Easily customize fonts, title text, and colors to match your brand or project vibe. Perfect for intros, captions, and overlays where a dark, gritty aesthetic is key. Make your message unmistakable and memorable in just a few clicks.