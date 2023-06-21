Black Grunge Title 8

Bring attitude to your titles with a gritty, black grunge look. This transparent motion title overlays any footage with bold typography, chalk textures and distressed panels for instant impact. Smooth slide-in animations, staggered builds and dynamic tilts keep the energy high while maintaining legibility. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, promos and outros, it’s easy to customize colors, fonts and text to match your brand or project. If you want a rugged, urban edge without sacrificing clarity, this template delivers a fast, flexible solution.