Black Grunge Title 9

Give your videos a punch of raw character with a gritty, chalk‑driven motion title. This transparent overlay features stacked rectangular banners, bold typography, and hand‑drawn scribbles for an authentic urban feel. Distressed textures and scratchy details sell the grunge aesthetic, while quick slide‑in reveals keep the pacing energetic. Easily customize colors and text to match your brand or project. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, and edgy title cards where a dark, chalkboard look and strong impact are essential.