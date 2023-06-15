Black Grunge Title 3

Give your titles raw attitude with this grunge motion title overlay. Rough paper textures, stencil-style typography, and chalky scribbles create an authentic urban vibe. Sliding banners, diagonal composition, and punchy reveals deliver energetic impact while keeping your message clear. It renders on a transparent background, so you can layer it over footage or use it standalone. Perfect for promos, intros, trailers, and social edits when you need bold, gritty style in seconds. Customize the text and colors to match your brand and drop it into any edit for instant punch.