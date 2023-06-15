Black Grunge Title 5

Give your titles raw edge with this grunge motion title overlay. Designed with rough paper textures, bold typography and hand‑drawn scribbles, it delivers a gritty, urban vibe that stands out over any footage. Two editable title lines and color controls make it fast to adapt to your brand or project. With transparent background and punchy, staggered animations, it’s perfect for intros, outros, chapters and social content. Make your message pop with energetic, high‑contrast style in just a few clicks.