Black Grunge Title 2

Make your headlines hit hard with a gritty, blackboard-inspired motion title. This transparent overlay blends chalk textures, stencil typography, and rugged details for an urban, grunge aesthetic. Snappy kinetic type, staggered builds and bold highlights deliver high-impact intros or chapter openers. Customize fonts, colors and text quickly to fit your brand while keeping the distressed vibe intact. Ideal for creators seeking an edgy look that stands out over footage or solid backgrounds, this title template is fast, bold and unmistakably raw.