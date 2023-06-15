Black Grunge Title 4

Bring raw attitude to your titles with a dark, grunge-driven motion design. This transparent overlay features distressed textures, bold typography, and angled rectangular panels that snap and slide into place with energetic motion. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, and on-video captions, it blends gritty paper surfaces, scratches, and cracked textures for an authentic urban feel. Easy to customize with your own text and colors, it delivers a punchy, high-contrast look that stands out on any background. Create striking motion titles that grab attention and make your message impossible to ignore.