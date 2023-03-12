SWAG Urban Stories 1

Bring gritty, street-ready energy to your vertical stories. This template pairs a crumpled foil/plastic wrap texture with bold typography, tape-strip accents, and a centered media frame for instant impact. It’s built for fast, eye-catching reveals that keep viewers watching, perfect for promos, reels, and social content. Easily swap your text, drop in your media, and tweak brand colors and fonts to match your aesthetic. The result: a dynamic, urban look that works for portfolios, lifestyle highlights, fashion, and more—any time you need a modern story that grabs attention.