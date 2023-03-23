SWAG Urban Stories 4

Make bold, vertical stories that stand out. This urban grunge template blends crumpled paper textures, plastic wrap sheen, and tape accents around a centered media frame. Add your photos or video, update the titles, tweak colors and fonts, and you’re ready to post. Smooth slide-ins, layered motion and a dark, gritty vibe make it ideal for fashion, portfolio highlights, events, travel or lifestyle promos. Optimized for stories and reels, it’s fast to customize and perfect for quick social content that feels fresh and edgy.