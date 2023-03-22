SWAG Urban Stories 3

Create scroll-stopping vertical stories with a gritty urban vibe. This template pairs crumpled textures, tape accents and sticker-style badges with bold headlines and a centered media frame. It’s perfect for quick promos, highlights and social media reels. Easily replace media, edit multiple text fields and tweak colors and fonts to match your brand. Smooth slide-ins, pop-ins and staggered reveals keep the pace energetic and modern. Ideal for showcasing work, events or lifestyle moments in a strong, street-ready aesthetic.