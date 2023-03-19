SWAG Urban Stories 2

Make standout vertical stories and reels with an urban, grunge-inspired design. This template features a centered media showcase framed by bold graphics, kinetic titles, and crinkled plastic textures with tape-style labels and scribble accents. Perfect for promos, announcements, or quick highlights on social media, it balances gritty style with clean legibility. Easily swap your video or photo, edit multiple text fields, and adjust colors and fonts to match your brand. Deliver a fast, high-impact story that feels modern, stylish, and made for the feed.