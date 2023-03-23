SWAG Urban Stories 5

Turn your vertical content into a gritty, scroll‑stopping story. This template blends crumpled paper textures, plastic wrap sheen, tape strips, stickers and neon accents around a central photo or video. Bold, kinetic typography and hashtag callouts amplify your message while keeping attention on your media. Ideal for Instagram Reels, TikTok and Shorts, it’s perfect for fashion, lifestyle, travel, events and more. Swap colors, edit texts and drop in your clip to produce a striking, on‑brand promo in minutes—no design skills required.