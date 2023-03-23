SWAG Urban Stories 7

Create striking vertical stories with an urban, grunge aesthetic. This single-scene template centers your media with bold headline text, duct-tape accents, crumpled textures and scratch overlays for a streetwise vibe. Smooth slide-ins and staggered motion keep the pace energetic, ideal for quick promos, portfolio highlights, fashion, sports or lifestyle content. Fully customizable colors, fonts and text help you tailor it for Instagram Stories, Reels or TikTok. Drop in your photo or video, tweak the messaging, and publish a gritty, modern story that stands out.