Youtube intro for cooking channel
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SWAG Urban Stories 8 - Original - Poster image

SWAG Urban Stories 8

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Grunge
Urban
Plastic wrap
Tape strip
996exports
rating
Make eye-catching vertical stories with an urban, grunge aesthetic. This template frames your photo or video in a bold central panel, layered with crinkled plastic textures, tape-style straps, and punchy titles. Designed for fast social promos and reels, it pairs a dark palette with striking accents and smooth, energetic motion. Easily customize text, colors, fonts and media to showcase fashion, sports, travel or personal highlights. Perfect for Instagram Stories, Reels and TikTok, it delivers a gritty street look with confident typography and clean timing so your content stands out instantly.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us