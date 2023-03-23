SWAG Urban Stories 8

Make eye-catching vertical stories with an urban, grunge aesthetic. This template frames your photo or video in a bold central panel, layered with crinkled plastic textures, tape-style straps, and punchy titles. Designed for fast social promos and reels, it pairs a dark palette with striking accents and smooth, energetic motion. Easily customize text, colors, fonts and media to showcase fashion, sports, travel or personal highlights. Perfect for Instagram Stories, Reels and TikTok, it delivers a gritty street look with confident typography and clean timing so your content stands out instantly.