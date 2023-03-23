SWAG Urban Stories 9

Create eye-catching vertical stories with a gritty, urban vibe. This template blends crumpled textures, plastic wrap overlays, torn paper accents and a glowing media frame to showcase your photos or videos with bold typography. Optimized for reels and stories, it delivers fast, energetic motion and layered depth to boost engagement. Ideal for fashion, sports, events and portfolio highlights, it adapts to your brand colors and fonts in seconds. Drop in your media, edit the headlines, and export a polished story-ready promo that stands out on any social feed.