Youtube intro for cooking channel
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SWAG Urban Stories 9 - Original - Poster image

SWAG Urban Stories 9

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Grunge
Plastic wrap
Urban
Bold
1.4Kexports
rating
Create eye-catching vertical stories with a gritty, urban vibe. This template blends crumpled textures, plastic wrap overlays, torn paper accents and a glowing media frame to showcase your photos or videos with bold typography. Optimized for reels and stories, it delivers fast, energetic motion and layered depth to boost engagement. Ideal for fashion, sports, events and portfolio highlights, it adapts to your brand colors and fonts in seconds. Drop in your media, edit the headlines, and export a polished story-ready promo that stands out on any social feed.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us