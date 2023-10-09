Live Title 1
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
118exports
Elevate your live content with a clean, transparent motion title overlay designed for streamers and creators. This minimal, flat-design badge draws on with a sleek outline, reveals your headline, and adds a subtle broadcast signal animation for instant on‑air presence. Perfect as a call‑out graphic or stream element, it stays legible over any footage. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand, then drop it over gameplay, events, webinars, or interviews for a polished, professional look.
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