Live Title 1

Elevate your live content with a clean, transparent motion title overlay designed for streamers and creators. This minimal, flat-design badge draws on with a sleek outline, reveals your headline, and adds a subtle broadcast signal animation for instant on‑air presence. Perfect as a call‑out graphic or stream element, it stays legible over any footage. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand, then drop it over gameplay, events, webinars, or interviews for a polished, professional look.