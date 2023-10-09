Live Title 5

Add a polished, transparent title overlay to your live video with this minimal, flat-design motion title. The animated banner draws on smoothly, featuring geometric lines and broadcast-style arcs that highlight your headline. Customize text, font, and colors to match your brand in moments. Use it as a stream overlay, call-out label, or a clean lower third to bring attention to guests, topics, or segments. Its neutral pacing and bold clarity keep your visuals sharp without distracting from your content. Perfect for streaming, webinars, tutorials, and live events.