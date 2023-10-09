Live Title 2

Elevate your broadcasts with a clean, transparent title overlay built for live streams and video content. This minimal, flat-design motion title features a sleek badge with geometric lines and a smooth outline reveal animation. It’s optimized as a call-out graphic or lower third and adapts to any scene without distracting your audience. Quickly customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand, then export for seamless use across streaming and video platforms. Professional, lightweight, and ready to go in seconds.