Live Title 9

Add a crisp, on-air badge to your content with this minimal motion title overlay. Designed for streams and video productions, it features a geometric frame with a signal icon and smooth line-driven animation. The alpha-transparent background lets you place it over any footage. Personalize the headline, choose your font, and match the frame and text colors to your brand. Perfect for announcements, status tags, and quick call-outs on YouTube, Twitch, or webinars. Fast to edit, bold on screen, and distraction-free.