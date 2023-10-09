Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Live Title 7 - Original - Poster image

Live Title 7

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Lower third
Call-out graphic
Minimal
Flat design
Arc shape
44exports
rating
Elevate your broadcasts with a clean, transparent title overlay that drops seamlessly over any footage. This minimal lower third and call-out graphic features a crisp icon-and-text layout built from bold, flat shapes for instant clarity. Quickly tailor colors and fonts to match your brand and use it across livestreams, videos, and presentations. Smooth outline and line-wipe animations draw attention without distracting viewers, making this overlay perfect for on-air status or quick highlights. Designed for maximum readability and effortless integration, it’s a versatile, professional choice for streamers, creators, and brands.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us