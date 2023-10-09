Live Title 7

Elevate your broadcasts with a clean, transparent title overlay that drops seamlessly over any footage. This minimal lower third and call-out graphic features a crisp icon-and-text layout built from bold, flat shapes for instant clarity. Quickly tailor colors and fonts to match your brand and use it across livestreams, videos, and presentations. Smooth outline and line-wipe animations draw attention without distracting viewers, making this overlay perfect for on-air status or quick highlights. Designed for maximum readability and effortless integration, it’s a versatile, professional choice for streamers, creators, and brands.