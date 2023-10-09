Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Live Title 8 - Original - Poster image

Live Title 8

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Call-out graphic
Minimal
Motion title
Stream elements
Arc shape
35exports
rating
Add a crisp, transparent live badge to your videos in seconds. This minimal motion title centers a bold headline inside a sleek frame with a status dot and radiating signal arcs, perfect for streams, webinars, and broadcasts. It’s fully customizable, so you can match your brand through fonts and colors and place it anywhere in your scene. The smooth outline animation and subtle pacing keep attention without distracting from your content. Export a professional on‑air look that’s easy to read on any background and works across YouTube, Twitch, and beyond.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us