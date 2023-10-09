Live Title 8

Add a crisp, transparent live badge to your videos in seconds. This minimal motion title centers a bold headline inside a sleek frame with a status dot and radiating signal arcs, perfect for streams, webinars, and broadcasts. It’s fully customizable, so you can match your brand through fonts and colors and place it anywhere in your scene. The smooth outline animation and subtle pacing keep attention without distracting from your content. Export a professional on‑air look that’s easy to read on any background and works across YouTube, Twitch, and beyond.