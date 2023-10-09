Live Title 6

Elevate your livestreams with a crisp, transparent title overlay. This minimal motion title doubles as a call-out graphic or lower third, featuring a bold frame and signal waves that read clearly on any background. Perfect for YouTubers and creators, it’s easy to brand with your own fonts and colors. The smooth outline reveal and subtle pacing make it versatile for gaming, podcasts, webinars, and broadcast-style content. Add a professional on-air indicator to your scenes in seconds—drop it on top of your footage and go live with confidence.