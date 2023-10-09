Live Title 4

Elevate your live broadcasts with a sleek, transparent title overlay. This minimal motion title doubles as a call-out graphic, featuring a crisp framed badge and radiating signal waves that instantly draw attention. It’s perfect for streams, videos, and presentations where clarity and brand consistency matter. Easily customize the text, colors, and font to match your identity, then export and drop it over any footage. With a centered layout and smooth build-in animation, your message stays readable and professional in any scene.